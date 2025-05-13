38 cracking images from 80s themed 50th birthday bash at Burnley's Greenhill Social and Bowling Club

By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th May 2025, 10:57 BST
Business owner Donna Ashworth went back to the 80s to celebrate her landmark 50th birthday.

Donna, who owns Clarets Sandwich Shop in Prescott Street, Burnley hosted the party at Greenhill Social and Bowling Club. She dressed as 80s icon Madonna and several guests donned retro outfits and even ‘Boy George,’ ‘Super Mario’ and the ‘Ninja Turtles’ made an appearance.

Live band Electric Neon provided the entertainment with some floor filling tracks from the 80s and 90s.

.

1. Great pics from Donna Ashworth's 80s themed 50th birthday party at Greenhill Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Great pics from Donna Ashworth's 80s themed 50th birthday party at Greenhill Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. Great pics from Donna Ashworth's 80s themed 50th birthday party at Greenhill Club in Burnley

. Photo: Sue Plunkett

Photo Sales
.

4. Great pics from Donna Ashworth's 80s themed 50th birthday party at Greenhill Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMadonna
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice