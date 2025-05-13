Donna, who owns Clarets Sandwich Shop in Prescott Street, Burnley hosted the party at Greenhill Social and Bowling Club. She dressed as 80s icon Madonna and several guests donned retro outfits and even ‘Boy George,’ ‘Super Mario’ and the ‘Ninja Turtles’ made an appearance.
Live band Electric Neon provided the entertainment with some floor filling tracks from the 80s and 90s.
Great pics from Donna Ashworth's 80s themed 50th birthday party at Greenhill Club in Burnley
