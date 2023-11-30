35 more fabulous photos of people attending the Healthier Heroes CIC Ball 2023 at Burnley Football Club

Kind-hearted folk came together last weekend to celebrate some of Burnley’s Good Samaritans.

Some 250 people turned up for the Healthier Heroes CIC Ball at Burnley Football Club to help raise £21,957.50 for the veterans charity.

Healthier Heroes also held an awards ceremony on the night to highlight the support it has received from five businesses and charities over the past 12 months.

Lee Pearson, director of Inner Peak Wellbeing CIC, scooped an accolade for providing physical training, courses and qualifications enabling veterans to gain employment within the fitness industry.

Pulse Fitness was recognised for donating gym equipment supporting male mental health and well-being while East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust was handed an award for supporting veterans at Bancroft House.

The Healthier Heroes team also thanked Lancashire Adult Learning for its education and training provision for Bancroft House residents while Adam Diver was celebrated for raising more than £16,000 for the charity by swimming to the Isle of Man.

Here are 35 more fabulous photos of people dressed to the nines on the night to celebrate their community’s achievements:

