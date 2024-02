Towneley Park was once again awash with runners feeling the burn last Saturday morning.

Noah Burrill topped Burnley parkrun’s leadership board, finishing the course in 18 minutes.

Four seconds behind him was Bradley Walsh, while Robert English took the third spot with 18:26, representing the Rossendale Harriers & AC.

Fourth went to William Woodruff, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, who achieved 18:55, and fifth was Mike Hammer who finished in 19:01.

Here are 33 fantastic photos from the weekend:

