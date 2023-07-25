31 photos of people having fun in the Ribble Valley's Gisburn Forest at the first ever Seek Out Festival
The rain was pouring but the first ever Seek Out Festival sparkled last weekend.
By Laura Longworth
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
This brand-new three-day festival attracted music and arts lovers to the heart of Gisburn Forest.
The sell-out event boasted a jam-packed programme of live bands and musicians, plus arts and crafts, and family activities.
Here are 31 photos of people enjoying the festivities:
