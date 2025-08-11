31 must-see snaps from Burnley & Pendle Scooter Rally (part one)

By John Deehan
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:42 BST
It was a weekend of chrome, camaraderie and classic tunes as the Burnley & Pendle Scooter Rally celebrated its 50th anniversary in style.

From the first spin of Northern Soul on Friday night to Sunday’s tongue-in-cheek “Hunks in Bikinis” charity car wash raising funds for Pendleside Hospice, the Belvedere & Calder Vale Sports Club hosted three packed days of music, rides and reunion.

DJs Paul Varley, Ossy and Terry Thornton got the celebrations underway, while live sets from The Vibe, The Afterglow and headliners Skafull kept the dancefloor full on Saturday. In between, riders took on the famous Pendle Hill ride-out, returned for the scooter show, and enjoyed food, stalls and family fun in the sunshine.

Here’s part one of our photo gallery.

1. Friday night at the Burnley and Pendle Scooter Rally.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Friday night at the Burnley and Pendle Scooter Rally.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Friday night at the Burnley and Pendle Scooter Rally

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Friday night at the Burnley and Pendle Scooter Rally

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

