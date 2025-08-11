From the first spin of Northern Soul on Friday night to Sunday’s tongue-in-cheek “Hunks in Bikinis” charity car wash raising funds for Pendleside Hospice , the Belvedere & Calder Vale Sports Club hosted three packed days of music, rides and reunion.

DJs Paul Varley, Ossy and Terry Thornton got the celebrations underway, while live sets from The Vibe, The Afterglow and headliners Skafull kept the dancefloor full on Saturday. In between, riders took on the famous Pendle Hill ride-out, returned for the scooter show, and enjoyed food, stalls and family fun in the sunshine.