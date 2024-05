Whether you’re looking for a loyal jogging partner or a cuddly couch companion, the sanctuary, which is open from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm, is home to a diverse range of cute canines all with their own distinct personality and charm.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each dog: