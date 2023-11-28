Crowds gathered in their thousands for a magical Colne Christmas lights switch-on packed full of family fun.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Steve Royle, and Coronation Street favourite, Andy Whyment, were special guests on a day were activities included a Santa’s grotto, fun fair rides, festive stilt walkers, live entertainment from Tom Scothern and Sophie Stott, dance performances from Encore Dance School and Helen Green Academy of Dance, theatre productions from Stage Door Youth Theatre, and comedy magic shows with Taz Entertainment.

Coun. Mary Thomas, chairman of Colne Town Council, said: “Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2023 was amazing, bringing people out in their thousands to enjoy the festivities here in Colne, it was brilliant to bring the whole community together and it is definitely an event we will remember for a long time.”

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s event officer, said: “We really wanted to push to boat out this year to make sure we put Colne on the map. Going bigger and better than previous years, we worked incredibly hard to put on event which everyone would enjoy.”

Enjoy this selection of photos from the event: