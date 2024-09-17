26 fantastic photos of Burnley folk celebrating the town's diversity at Bubbles in the Park

Families and friends came together to enjoy Bubbles in the Park last Saturday.

Resident Steven Whittaker came up with the idea to promote unity and stand against racism in the aftermath of the riots across the UK following the stabbings in Southport.

The diversity picnic – showing togetherness between people of different backgrounds – became a reality with the support of Burnley Council and the park rangers.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, opened the event at noon, and children and families enjoyed face painting, bubble blowing, fairground rides, meet and greets with mascots, and free food.

Here are 26 fantastic photos from the day:

Skyla (6) at the Bubbles in the Park event at Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Milo (3) at the Bubbles in the Park event at Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Friends and family at the Bubbles in the Park event at Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard