25 Lancashire celebrities with the most TikTok followers as of December 2024 inc Tyson Fury & Jordan North

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT

As 2024 draws to an end, we’re taking a look at the Lancashire celebrities whose lives you most enjoy watching on via TikTok videos...

TikTok may be one of the newer social media sites but 23 million people in the UK have an account, including 25 of Lancashire’s biggest names.

From sporting stars like Tyson Fury and Liv Cooke to reality stars like Charlotte Dawson and musicians like the Pet Shop Boys, a whole host of stars from across the county enjoy posting TikToks every now and again.

Take a look at which Lancashire celebrities use TikTok below and find out how many followers they actually have- you might even be surprised to find out you have more!

*All figures are correct as of December 16 2024.

The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 5,400,000 TikTok followers

1. Liv Cooke

The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 5,400,000 TikTok followers | submit

The Blackpool born reality star has 617,700 TikTok followers

2. Charlotte Dawson

The Blackpool born reality star has 617,700 TikTok followers | Getty Images

The heavyweight boxer, who lives in Morecambe, has 540,000 TikTok followers

3. Tyson Fury

The heavyweight boxer, who lives in Morecambe, has 540,000 TikTok followers | AFP via Getty Images

The group, led by Blackburn born Jay Kay, have 306,700 TikTok followers

4. Jamiroquai

The group, led by Blackburn born Jay Kay, have 306,700 TikTok followers | AFP via Getty Images

