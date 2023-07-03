24 scenes from prom night at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College
Year 11 students from Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College gathered to celebrate their prom together last week.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
The event took place at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors and marked the end of an era for the young people who will now go their separate ways as they begin the next chapter of their lives.
Here are some incredible photos of the memorable event taken by photographer Andy Ford.
