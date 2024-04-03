24 photos as former English champion boxer and WBC international champ Shayne Singleton ties the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn

Former professional boxer, English champion and WBC international champ Shayne Singleton has tied the knot with his bride, Jade Laycock.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:44 BST

The couple, of Barnoldswick, held the wedding ceremony and reception at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn. The newly weds surprised their guests with a dance routine to tp Sagitarr’s ‘You And Me’ which they perfected by taking eight dance lessons at Sandersons Dance School under the tuition of Claire Maybury McNulty.

