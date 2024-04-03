The couple, of Barnoldswick, held the wedding ceremony and reception at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn. The newly weds surprised their guests with a dance routine to tp Sagitarr’s ‘You And Me’ which they perfected by taking eight dance lessons at Sandersons Dance School under the tuition of Claire Maybury McNulty.
1. Lovely photos from rthe wedding day of Shayne Singleton and Jade Laycock at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Carro Weddings
2. Lovely photos from rthe wedding day of Shayne Singleton and Jade Laycock at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Carro Weddings
3. Lovely photos from rthe wedding day of Shayne Singleton and Jade Laycock at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Carro Weddings
4. Lovely photos from rthe wedding day of Shayne Singleton and Jade Laycock at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Carro Weddings