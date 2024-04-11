Jayne Elizabeth Leaning, who is from Burnley, and Joshua Matthew Fitton, of Silsden, West Yorkshire, married at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn. And on the same day they became Mr and Mrs Fitton Joshua had his first book, ‘The Four Born,’ published.
1. Lovely photos of Jayne Elizabeth Leaning and Joshua Matthew Fitton tying the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer
. Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer
. Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer
. Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer