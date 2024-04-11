24 lovely photos as Burnley bride who met her 'Mr Right' on dating app Tinder tie the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn

A couple who ‘swiped right’ on social media dating app Tinder have tied the knot, six years after they met.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:56 BST

Jayne Elizabeth Leaning, who is from Burnley, and Joshua Matthew Fitton, of Silsden, West Yorkshire, married at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn. And on the same day they became Mr and Mrs Fitton Joshua had his first book, ‘The Four Born,’ published.

Lovely photos of Jayne Elizabeth Leaning and Joshua Matthew Fitton tying the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn

Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer

Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer

. Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer

Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer

. Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer

Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer

. Photo: Paula Solloway Photographer

