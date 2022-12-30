Crowds lined the streets for the annual Ribble Valley 10k race which took place on Tuesday, December 27th.

Attracting entrants locally and from across the UK the traditional end-of-year event saw some fast times as this year it included the North of England Championships. Calum Johnson and Jess Warner-Judd were the triumphant winners.

Johnson, the former English National and reigning UK Inter-Counties champion in the country, won by half a minute from Rory Leonard in 29:10. Matt Ramsden was third in 29:50 and the next six were inside 30 minutes, including Warner-Judd’s husband, Rob, who was seventh in 29:56.

Jess finished the race in 31:19 and former European champion Gemma Steel was second woman home and Mollie Williams was third.

