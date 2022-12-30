24 great photos of competitors and spectators at the annual Ribble Valley 10k Race
Crowds lined the streets for the annual Ribble Valley 10k race which took place on Tuesday, December 27th.
Attracting entrants locally and from across the UK the traditional end-of-year event saw some fast times as this year it included the North of England Championships. Calum Johnson and Jess Warner-Judd were the triumphant winners.
Johnson, the former English National and reigning UK Inter-Counties champion in the country, won by half a minute from Rory Leonard in 29:10. Matt Ramsden was third in 29:50 and the next six were inside 30 minutes, including Warner-Judd’s husband, Rob, who was seventh in 29:56.
Jess finished the race in 31:19 and former European champion Gemma Steel was second woman home and Mollie Williams was third.