Ed Vickers-Willis topped the leader board at last Saturday’s event, with a time of 18 minutes and 21 seconds. Just 10 seconds behind him was first runner-up Robert English, of Rossendale Harriers & AC, while Jordan Hilton was third with 18:43. Representing Clayton-le-Moors Harriers was fourth-place runner Kevin Davies, who completed the course in 18:51, while fifth was Jon Williams with a time of 19:40.