24 fantastic photos of people stepping up their fitness during Burnley Park Run at Towneley Park
Towneley park was once again awash with community spirit as hundreds of runners came together for the latest Burnley Park Run.
By Laura Longworth
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
Ed Vickers-Willis topped the leader board at last Saturday’s event, with a time of 18 minutes and 21 seconds. Just 10 seconds behind him was first runner-up Robert English, of Rossendale Harriers & AC, while Jordan Hilton was third with 18:43. Representing Clayton-le-Moors Harriers was fourth-place runner Kevin Davies, who completed the course in 18:51, while fifth was Jon Williams with a time of 19:40.
Here are 24 fantastic photos of people stepping up their fitness, all captured by photographer George Webster:
1 / 6