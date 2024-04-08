24 cuddly canines looking for their forever family in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

You’d be barking mad not to give these beautiful little fur babies a second look.
By John Deehan
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:39 BST

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is asking dog lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and see the gorgeous pups they currently have up for adoption.

There’s no need to make an appointment at the sanctuary, which is open from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell)Sex: MaleAge: 2 years 0 month

1. Bailey

1. Bailey

Breed: Chihuahua X JRTCrossbreedSex: MaleAge: 9 years 0 month

2. George

2. George

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (Alsatian)Sex: MaleAge: 4 years 0 month

3. Jerry Lee

3. Jerry Lee

Breed: Ddb X SbtCrossbreedSex: FemaleAge: 2 years 2 months

4. Alba

4. Alba

