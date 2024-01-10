The night before New Year’s Eve was the wedding day of Burnley couple Tracy Rainford and Nick Emmott.
The couple held their wedding ceremony and reception at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley. And these amazing photographs capture the joy of the big day.
1. Lovely photos of the wedding of Nick Emmott and Tracy Rainford
. Photo: Thornhill Photography (@thornhill_photography on Instagram) and Wayne Farrow (@kapturedbywayne on Instagram)
