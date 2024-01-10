News you can trust since 1877
23 lovely photos as couple tie the knot at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley

The night before New Year’s Eve was the wedding day of Burnley couple Tracy Rainford and Nick Emmott.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Jan 2024, 17:47 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 18:05 GMT

The couple held their wedding ceremony and reception at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley. And these amazing photographs capture the joy of the big day.

1. Lovely photos of the wedding of Nick Emmott and Tracy Rainford

. Photo: Thornhill Photography (@thornhill_photography on Instagram) and Wayne Farrow (@kapturedbywayne on Instagram)

2. Lovely photos of the wedding of Nick Emmott to Tracy Rainford

. Photo: Thornhill Photography (@thornhill_photography on Instagram) and Wayne Farrow (@kapturedbywayne on Instagram)

3. Lovely photos of the wedding of Nick Emmott to Tracy Rainford

. Photo: Thornhill Photography (@thornhill_photography on Instagram) and Wayne Farrow (@kapturedbywayne on Instagram)

4. Lovely photos of the wedding of Emmott to Tracy Rainford

. Photo: Thornhill Photography (@thornhill_photography on Instagram) and Wayne Farrow (@kapturedbywayne on Instagram)

