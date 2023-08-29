Now in its 15th year, with just a two year absence due to the pandemic, the theme for 2023 was royalty to honour the May Coronation of King Charles III .

All proceeds from the festival go directly back into the community to support the village church, village hall and allow other events to take place in the future. There was a trail for children, pre-loved book sale and home cooked food and on the Sunday, Royal Preston Morris Dancers performed and on Monday there was a farmers market.