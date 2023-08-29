23 fabulous photos from the 15th annual Higham Scarecrow Festival
Hundreds of visitors flocked to the village of Higham in Pendle for the annual scarecrow festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST
Now in its 15th year, with just a two year absence due to the pandemic, the theme for 2023 was royalty to honour the May Coronation of King Charles III.
All proceeds from the festival go directly back into the community to support the village church, village hall and allow other events to take place in the future. There was a trail for children, pre-loved book sale and home cooked food and on the Sunday, Royal Preston Morris Dancers performed and on Monday there was a farmers market.
1 / 6