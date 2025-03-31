From top comedians like Iain Stirling and Lou Sanders to singers like Joe McElderry or dancers like Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzman, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 23 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

2 . Gabrielle The singer brings her new show tour to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on April 1 | Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Kate Mosse The author brings a show called ‘Labyrinth Live: Unlocking the Secrets of the Labyrinth’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 1 | Getty Images Photo Sales