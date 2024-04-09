22 photos of fitness fans taking on Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park

Saturday saw another fantastic parkrun at Towneley Park in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:54 BST

Taking the top spot was Biruk Aduna, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, who finished in 15 minutes and 38 seconds.

Jim Smith was second with 17:40 while Peter Mackrell, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, was third with 17:45.

Adam Wale of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers came fourth with 18:03 while fifth place is unknown.

Here are 22 great pictures from the event:

22 photos of fitness fans taking on Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park. Photo by George Webster

1. Burnley parkrun

22 photos of fitness fans taking on Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park. Photo by George Webster Photo: George Webster

