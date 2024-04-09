Taking the top spot was Biruk Aduna, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, who finished in 15 minutes and 38 seconds.
Jim Smith was second with 17:40 while Peter Mackrell, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, was third with 17:45.
Adam Wale of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers came fourth with 18:03 while fifth place is unknown.
Here are 22 great pictures from the event:
1. Burnley parkrun
22 photos of fitness fans taking on Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park. Photo by George Webster Photo: George Webster
2. Burnley parkrun
22 photos of fitness fans taking on Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park. Photo by George Webster Photo: George Webster
3. Burnley parkrun
22 photos of fitness fans taking on Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park. Photo by George Webster Photo: George Webster
4. Burnley parkrun
22 photos of fitness fans taking on Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park. Photo by George Webster Photo: George Webster