Taking the top spot was Biruk Aduna, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, who finished in 15 minutes and 38 seconds.

Jim Smith was second with 17:40 while Peter Mackrell, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, was third with 17:45.

Adam Wale of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers came fourth with 18:03 while fifth place is unknown.

Here are 22 great pictures from the event:

