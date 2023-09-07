Nosipho Mncube and Claudino De Souza have married.
The couple held their wedding ceremony and reception at the Stirk House Hotel in Clitheroe. Here is a selection of lovely photos from their big day.
1. Stunning images of the wedding day of Nosipho Mncube and Claudino De Souza at Stirk House Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
2. Stunning images of the wedding day of Nosipho Mncube and Claudino De Souza at Stirk House Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
3. Stunning images of the wedding day of Nosipho Mncube and Claudino De Souza at Stirk House Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
4. Stunning images of the wedding day of Nosipho Mncube and Claudino De Souza at Stirk House Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography