By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 09:33 BST
Last Friday we celebrated World Animal Day across the globe.

An international day of action for animal rights and welfare, the day is celebrated on October 4th every year as this is the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The first one was held in 1925 and since then the day is observed globally. We are a nation of animal lovers and we asked you to send in pics of your pets, from pampered pooches and moggies to animals you yourself may have rescued to give them a better life.

And here is a selection of the cutest pets ever!

This is 10-year-old Tilly who belongs to Debra Taylorson

This is 10-year-old Tilly who belongs to Debra Taylorson Photo: s

These two cue pooches, Patch and Bailey, belong to Emma Port

These two cue pooches, Patch and Bailey, belong to Emma Port Photo: s

Cavapoochon Toby, who belongs to Angela Mckeown

Cavapoochon Toby, who belongs to Angela Mckeown Photo: s

Lucy and Bruno are two Cypriot rescue dogs who belong to Deborah Wilson

Lucy and Bruno are two Cypriot rescue dogs who belong to Deborah Wilson Photo: s

