An international day of action for animal rights and welfare, the day is celebrated on October 4th every year as this is the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
The first one was held in 1925 and since then the day is observed globally. We are a nation of animal lovers and we asked you to send in pics of your pets, from pampered pooches and moggies to animals you yourself may have rescued to give them a better life.
And here is a selection of the cutest pets ever!
1. 21 photos of Burnley pet lovers' cherished furbabies to mark World Animal Day
This is 10-year-old Tilly who belongs to Debra Taylorson Photo: s
2. 21 photos of Burnley pet lovers' cherished furbabies to mark World Animal Day
These two cue pooches, Patch and Bailey, belong to Emma Port Photo: s
3. 21 photos of Burnley pet lovers' cherished furbabies to mark World Animal Day
Cavapoochon Toby, who belongs to Angela Mckeown Photo: s
4. 21 photos of Burnley pet lovers' cherished furbabies to mark World Animal Day
Lucy and Bruno are two Cypriot rescue dogs who belong to Deborah Wilson Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.