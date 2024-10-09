An international day of action for animal rights and welfare, the day is celebrated on October 4th every year as this is the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The first one was held in 1925 and since then the day is observed globally. We are a nation of animal lovers and we asked you to send in pics of your pets, from pampered pooches and moggies to animals you yourself may have rescued to give them a better life.