22 cuddly canines looking for a forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

Another photo gallery filled with tail-wagging wonderfulness.
By John Deehan
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:49 GMT

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is asking dog lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and take a look at the loving canines they currently have up for adoption.

There’s no need to make an appointment at the sanctuary, which is open from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Male Age: 13 years 10 months

1. Scooby

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Male Age: 13 years 10 months Photo: NA

Breed: Husky Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 2 years 6 months

2. Ty

Breed: Husky Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 2 years 6 months Photo: NA

Breed: Ddb X Sbt Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 2 years 0 month

3. Alba

Breed: Ddb X Sbt Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 2 years 0 month Photo: NA

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 13 years 1 month

4. Alice

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 13 years 1 month Photo: NA

