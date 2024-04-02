21 photos of fitness fans joining the Easter Bunny at Burnley parkrun last weekend

Burnley folk could catch the Easter Bunny running around Towneley Park last weekend.
By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:23 BST

Burnley parkrun saw Bradley Walsh take the top spot with a finishing time of 17:48 while Ryan Canning came second with 18:59.

Third was Martin Connolly of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers with 19:30, followed by Luke Samuel Lloyd with 19:42. And Jonny Hall, also of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, finished fifth in 19:49.

Here are 21 photos of the event:

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster

1. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster

2. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster

3. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster

4. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster

