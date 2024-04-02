21 photos of fitness fans joining the Easter Bunny at Burnley parkrun last weekend

Burnley parkrun saw Bradley Walsh take the top spot with a finishing time of 17:48 while Ryan Canning came second with 18:59.
Third was Martin Connolly of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers with 19:30, followed by Luke Samuel Lloyd with 19:42. And Jonny Hall, also of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, finished fifth in 19:49.
Here are 21 photos of the event:
Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster
Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster
Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster
Burnley parkrun at Towneley Park. Credit: George Webster Photo: George Webster