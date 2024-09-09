21 fantastic photos of people taking on Burnley parkrun

By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Sep 2024, 12:02 BST
Here’s to another fantastic Burnley parkrun.

Calum James Holmes, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, took the crown at Towneley Park with a time of 18:10, while Brian Shaw, of Darwen Dashers RC came in 20 seconds behind him.

Ryan Bradshaw, representing Trawden AC came in third with 19:10, and fourth place went to Phil Hayton who finished in 19 minutes and 14 seconds.

Cementing the final five was Troy Nuttall, of Rossendale Harriers & AC, with 19:17.

Here are 21 fantastic photos of people taking part:

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster

1. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster Photo: George Webster

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster

2. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster Photo: George Webster

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster

3. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster Photo: George Webster

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster

4. Burnley parkrun

Burnley parkrun. Photos by George Webster Photo: George Webster

