Calum James Holmes, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, took the crown at Towneley Park with a time of 18:10, while Brian Shaw, of Darwen Dashers RC came in 20 seconds behind him.
Ryan Bradshaw, representing Trawden AC came in third with 19:10, and fourth place went to Phil Hayton who finished in 19 minutes and 14 seconds.
Cementing the final five was Troy Nuttall, of Rossendale Harriers & AC, with 19:17.
Here are 21 fantastic photos of people taking part:
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.