2021 ends on a high note with final concert by popular Burnley choir

The choir from St John the Baptist RC Primary School in Padiham performed two songs conducted by their teacher, Jen Sethi, and proved to be a credit to their school and their families.

The Christmas message of ‘hope and light in the darkness’ could not have been exemplified better at the carol concert held at St Peter's Church in Burnley on the day before Christmas Eve.

At the start of the concert, the choir led the audience in singing ‘Once in Royal David’s City.'

Burnley Municipal Choir staged a carol concert for their final performance of 2021

The choir was conducted by the Director of Music, Nigel Wilkinson and accompanists for the evening were John Kendall (piano), Philip Tomlinson and Andrew Buchanan (organ).

The music was carefully chosen to match the occasion, with perhaps, the surprising addition of ‘When The Saints Go Marching In; which brought the house down with some audience participation!

The choir concluded their performance with an emotional rendition of the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah,

The musical programme was also supported by several humorous interludes provided by Simon Bailey, Kathleen Riley and John Cummings from the Burnley Garrick Theatre Club.