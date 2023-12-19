News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

20 photos of Santa visiting hundreds of children in the Ribble Valley (part two)

Father Christmas did a whistlestop tour of the Ribble Valley, bringing some festive magic to children and adults.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 14:21 GMT

The man in red was assisted by Clitheroe and Ribblesdale rotary clubs, Clitheroe Round Table, Venture Scouts and a whole host of Santa’s elves for the annual event that covered several villages in the area. And here is the second gallery of photos of the magical visit.

.

1. Cracking photos of Father Christmas on tour in the Ribble Valley (part two)

. Photo: David_Bleazard

Photo Sales
.

2. Cracking photos of Father Christmas on tour in the Ribble Valley (part two)

. Photo: David_Bleazard

Photo Sales
.

3. Cracking photos of Father Christmas on tour in the Ribble Valley (part two)

. Photo: David_Bleazard

Photo Sales
.

4. Cracking photos of Father Christmas on tour in the Ribble Valley (part two)

. Photo: David_Bleazard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Ribble ValleyClitheroe