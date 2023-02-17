20 beautiful cats looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

2 . Pennine Animal Welfare Society

About Peaches...Peaches is mum to Stanley (see photo gallery). She is a one year and six-months-old Tortie who came into PAWS with Stanley after their elderly owners fell ill and could no longer care for them. They are very sweet, if not a little bit cheeky (Peaches is in charge). They would love a home together where they could have lots of cuddles and play time indoors and outdoors. They have not tried living with children but we are subject to a two-week home trail so they could try. ​ We are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have received flea and worm treatments. ​ Could you be our new furever home?

