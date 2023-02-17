20 beautiful cats looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

Two animal rescues are looking for forever homes for 20 cats.
Feline Tails and Pennine Animal Welfare Society has the following adorable cats available for adoption.
If you can provide a safe and loving home, visit the charities’ websites for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
See our photo gallery to find out more about each cat:
1. Feline Tails
About Roman...He is happy to be an indoor cat, and placed either solo or with a friendly cat to make friends with as he can be slightly nervous around other cats. A very sweet Tom cat who is a secret counter surfer. So hide the ham! He would be fine with children but no dogs for this lad.
2. Pennine Animal Welfare Society
About Peaches...Peaches is mum to Stanley (see photo gallery). She is a one year and six-months-old Tortie who came into PAWS with Stanley after their elderly owners fell ill and could no longer care for them. They are very sweet, if not a little bit cheeky (Peaches is in charge). They would love a home together where they could have lots of cuddles and play time indoors and outdoors. They have not tried living with children but we are subject to a two-week home trail so they could try. We are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have received flea and worm treatments. Could you be our new furever home?
3. Feline Tails
About Freya...This lady needs a very experienced household. Freya came in as a PTS due to her adgressive behaviour where she was openly attacking her owner. She has been with her fosterer for several months now and has made a fantastic recovery. She is now a friendly girl who is open to touch and strokes. She happily lives with other cats and will not be placed as a solo as we believe this would be detrimental. No dogs for this lady. At five to six-years-old, this girl has plenty of life left.
4. Feline Tails
About Atticus...This is a special boy. Atticus is FIV positive and has a heart murmur. A young three to four-year-old lad, his favourite thing in the whole world is to be the centre of your life. He adores people and loves being snuggled. His heart murmur has been checked and will need monitoring yearly, but currently he shows no signs of illness and still has "zoomies". No dogs or children as he panics at sudden noises or movement.
