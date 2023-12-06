Holmes Mill in Clitheroe was the setting for the wedding of Alicia Schonberger to Benjamin Parkinson.
And here are some lovely photographs on the couple’s big day.
1. Photo gallery of wedding day of Alicia Schonberger to Benjamin Parkinson at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography
2. Photo gallery of wedding day of Alicia Schonberger to Benjamin Parkinson at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography
3. Photo gallery of wedding day of Alicia Schonberger to Benjamin Parkinson at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography
4. Photo gallery of wedding day of Alicia Schonberger to Benjamin Parkinson at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography