19 scenes from Padiham on Parade 1940s themed weekend

Padiham on Parade 2023 was a huge success, drawing thousands of visitors to the town.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

Free entertainment included 1940s-style music, followed by a packed-out programme of live performances in marquees, including a George Formby tribute.

The town centre was transformed by a military parade, classic vehicles, re-enactors and more, while a vintage market and crafts took over Padiham Town Hall Ballroom along with Cafe Rene. There were crafts and wartime memory boxes in Padiham LibraryPadiham Archives will hosted memorabilia exhibition.

The crowds also enjoyed a funfair, dancing, a Punch & Judy show, storytelling and vehicle lovers took a ride on a vintage bus from the town centre or Gawthorpe Hall at various times throughout Saturday.

Local shops, pubs businesses got into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in 1940s gear and decorating premises with flags and bunting.

1. Padiham on Parade 2023 was a huge success drawing thousands of visitors to the town

.

2. Padiham on Parade 2023 was a huge success drawing thousands of visitors to the town

.

3. Padiham on Parade 2023 was a huge success drawing thousands of visitors to the town

.

4. Padiham on Parade 2023 was a huge success drawing thousands of visitors to the town

