Yes… millions. They are the Barlick Yarn Fairies, a secret crochet group who regularly make postbox toppers to celebrate events, occasions and anniversaries. The toppers are always placed in strategic spots, mainly in Barnoldswick and Colne.

In 2022 a photo shared on the Burnley Express facebook page of a crown topper as a tribute to the Queen after her death, was seen by at least three million people. It was shared thousands of times and posted in several different knitting groups too.

2024 marked a busy year for the fairies so we thought you may like to see some of their wonderful creations in this photo gallery.

Off to Barlick beach

Valentine's Day, February 14th

Mothering Sunday in March

Team GB for the Paris Olympics, July to August