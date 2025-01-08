19 pictures of postbox toppers made by the Barlick Yarn Fairies in 2024 including Harry Potter and St George's Day and 80th anniversary of D Day landings

By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:52 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 15:17 GMT
Their wonderful creations have been enjoyed by millions of people.

Yes… millions. They are the Barlick Yarn Fairies, a secret crochet group who regularly make postbox toppers to celebrate events, occasions and anniversaries. The toppers are always placed in strategic spots, mainly in Barnoldswick and Colne.

In 2022 a photo shared on the Burnley Express facebook page of a crown topper as a tribute to the Queen after her death, was seen by at least three million people. It was shared thousands of times and posted in several different knitting groups too.

2024 marked a busy year for the fairies so we thought you may like to see some of their wonderful creations in this photo gallery.

Off to Barlick beach

1. Unique and stunning creations made by the Barlick Yarn Fairies in 2024

Off to Barlick beach Photo: s

Photo Sales
Valentine's Day, February 14th

2. Unique and stunning creations of 2024 made by the Barlick Yarn Fairies

Valentine's Day, February 14th Photo: s

Photo Sales
Mothering Sunday in March

3. Unique and stunning creations of 2024 made by the Barlick Yarn Fairies

Mothering Sunday in March Photo: s

Photo Sales
Team GB for the Paris Olympics, July to August

4. Unique and stunning creations of 2024 made by the Barlick Yarn Fairies

Team GB for the Paris Olympics, July to August Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:QueenBarnoldswickColne
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice