A Burnley woman has started off the year on a high by helping to raise £1,600 for a good cause.

The Harle Syke community gathered round to support Pauline Smith, one of five organisers behind Support After Suicide, as she had her head shaved at The Hare & Hounds pub in Halifax Road on New Year’s Day and amassed more than double her fundraising target.

The kind deed will help pay for counselling at Pendleside Hospice for people bereaved by suicide, while the 49-year-old’s hair will go to the Little Princess Trust, a charity providing free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to illness.

Pauline said: “I’m literally blown away by the support. To double my target is absolutely amazing and will go a long way to help those who desperately need support. What a fantastic way to kick start our fundraising for 2024.”

Pauline set up Support After Suicide with Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, and Tracy Moran, last May, and the pals spent the rest of 2023 hosting numerous fundraising events, including a ball, band night and a fair.

Here are 19 photos of people attending their latest fundraiser, the head shave:

