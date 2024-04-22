19 photos of another brilliant Burnley parkrun last weekend. Credit: George Webster19 photos of another brilliant Burnley parkrun last weekend. Credit: George Webster
Fitness fans stepped up for another brilliant Burnley parkrun last weekend.
By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:35 BST

Taking the top spot at Towneley Park was Alex Whittem, of Calder Valley Fell Runners, with a personal best of 17:01.

Adam Wale, representing Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, was second with 17:57, while Gareth Williams came in third with a personal best of 18:06.

Fourth went to Brian Shaw, of Darwen Dashers RC, who finished in 18:56, while the fifth-place is unknown.

Here are 19 fantastic photos of people taking part in free 5K race on Saturday:

