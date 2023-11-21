The first-ever Support After Suicide charity ball has raised a fantastic £10,500.

The event, held at Turf Moor, was organised by Sharon Chapman, Victoria Stevenson, Trisha Buck, Tracy Moran and Pauline Smith, who set up the fundraising group in order to raise awareness around this type of bereavement.

Money raised from the ball, which featured entertainment from DJ Baz, Amy D and Diana DoGood, will be split between Pendleside Hospice’s Bereaved by Suicide Group and Church On The Street to help provide support to people suffering from suicidal thoughts.