The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham was the venue for the wedding of Rebecca Entwistle to Thomas Lindsay.
Here is a gallery of lovely photos from the couple’s big day.
1. Stunning images as Rebecca Entwistle marries Thomas Lindsay at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
2. Stunning images as Rebecca Entwistle marries Thomas Lindsay at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
3. Stunning images as Rebecca Entwistle marries Thomas Lindsay at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
4. Stunning images as Rebecca Entwistle marries Thomas Lindsay at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography