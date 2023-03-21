19 lovely Lancashire homes you could buy for the same price as this one-bedroom flat in London

We picked one property at random in London on Zoopla priced at £250,000 – a one bedroom flat in Croyden - and found 19 gorgeous homes in our county you could buy for the same price.

From a six-bedroom house in Blackpool to a home with a glorious view in Colne – here are the properties, starting with the London flat and followed by the homes in Lancashire, you could buy for the same price.