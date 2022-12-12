19 fantastic photos as thousands gathered to watch annual Clitheroe Young Farmers' Christmas tractor run
The fabulous sight of 130 tractors covered in lights and decorations brought some real Christmas cheer to the Ribble Valley yesterday.
By Sue Plunkett
7 hours ago
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 11:42am
The Clitheroe Young Farmers' Club held their annual Christmas tractor run for Cancer Research UK and their own organisation.
Over 2,500 people watched the convoy, which consisted of a moving DJ, reindeers, a sleigh and many more. There were prizes awarded to the best dressed tractors and spectators and the event is on track to raise over £5,000 for the two charities.
