19 doting dogs looking for a loving family in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is asking animal lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and take a look at 19 loveable canines they currently have up for adoption.
By John Deehan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 19:35 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 19:48 BST
There’s no need to make an appointment at the sanctuary, which is currently open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm.
If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:
