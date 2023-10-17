News you can trust since 1877
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is asking animal lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and take a look at 19 loveable canines they currently have up for adoption.
By John Deehan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 19:35 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 19:48 BST

There’s no need to make an appointment at the sanctuary, which is currently open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 2 months

1. Ronnie

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 2 months Photo: NA

Breed: Sbt Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month

2. Lola

Breed: Sbt Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month Photo: NA

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 4 years 2 months

3. Winston

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 4 years 2 months Photo: NA

Breed: Rottweiler Sex: Male Age: 9 years 11 months

4. Bruce

Breed: Rottweiler Sex: Male Age: 9 years 11 months Photo: NA

