18 photos taking a walk down memory lane through these Burnley streets

We take a walk down memory lane this week through these Burnley streets.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Mar 2024, 17:44 GMT

The images are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900)

Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.)

Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Market Street, Burnley (c.1966). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Market Street, Burnley (c.1966)

Market Street, Burnley (c.1966). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Queen Victoria Rd, Burnley - Northern Arterial Road (1928). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Queen Victoria Rd, Burnley - Northern Arterial Road (1928)

Queen Victoria Rd, Burnley - Northern Arterial Road (1928). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyColneNelsonAccrington