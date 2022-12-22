News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

18 photos as couple say their wedding vows at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham was the setting for the wedding of John Hargreaves and Rachael Yates.

By Sue Plunkett
58 minutes ago

And here is a gallery of photos taken on the newlyweds big day.

1. In pictures: Rachael Yates and John Hargeaves say "I do' at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

.

Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales

2. In pictures: Rachael Yates and John Hargeaves say "I do' at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

.

Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales

3. In pictures: Rachael Yates and John Hargeaves say "I do' at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

.

Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales

4. In pictures: Rachael Yates and John Hargeaves say "I do' at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

.

Photo: Mark Stinchon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5