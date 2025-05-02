18 nostalgic photos from Burnley’s past – a walk down memory lane

These images come from Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture – a project led by Lancashire Archives and powered by local volunteers. The aim? To digitise and preserve photo collections from libraries in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington, making them more accessible and inclusive for future generations.
The project is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. St James's St, Burnley (c.1961)
St James's St, Burnley (c.1961). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900)
Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.)
Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. Market Street, Burnley (c.1966)
Market Street, Burnley (c.1966). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC