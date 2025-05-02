18 nostalgic photos from Burnley’s past – a walk down memory lane

By John Deehan
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:15 BST
Take a stroll through Burnley’s streets of yesteryear with this week’s gallery of historic photos.

These images come from Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture – a project led by Lancashire Archives and powered by local volunteers. The aim? To digitise and preserve photo collections from libraries in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington, making them more accessible and inclusive for future generations.

The project is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

St James's St, Burnley (c.1961). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. St James's St, Burnley (c.1961)

St James's St, Burnley (c.1961). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900)

Burnley Road, Briercliffe (c. 1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.)

Higher Manchester Road, Burnley (n.d.). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Market Street, Burnley (c.1966). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Market Street, Burnley (c.1966)

Market Street, Burnley (c.1966). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

