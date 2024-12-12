18 lovely images as couple's blue themed wedding at The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone honours memory of their baby son

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Dec 2024, 13:32 BST
Nineteen bridesmaids, all in blue, was just one of the touching tributes bride Gemma Frangleton-Collinge made to her nine-month-old baby boy, Harlow, who she lost earlier this year.

The colour blue honoured Harlow, and every little girl who attended Gemma’s wedding to her husband Alan at the Higher Trapp Hotel was invited to be a bridesmaid.

Here is a gallery of photos from the couple’s special day.

Lovely images from the wedding day of Gemma and Alan Frangleton Collinge

Lovely images from the wedding day of Gemma and Alan Frangleton Collinge

Lovely images from the wedding day of Gemma and Alan Frangleton Collinge

Lovely images from the wedding day of Gemma and Alan Frangleton Collinge

