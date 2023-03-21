News you can trust since 1877
18 beautiful images as couple re create photos of their wedding day at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill so beloved grandmother who missed big day can be part of celebrations

When James Askew and Laura Dickinson tied the knot in December there was one very special person missing from the big day.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:09 GMT

That was Laura’s much loved grandma, Hazel Nicholson, who could not be there for the actual wedding due to illness.

So, to make up for that, the happy couple, who are from Barrowford, re enacted the photographs of their big day at Clitheroe’s Holmes Mill so that Hazel could be part of it.

Laura Baldwin and James Askew tied the knot at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill

Photo: Helen Jane Smiddy Photography

Laura Baldwin and James Askew tied the knot at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill

Photo: Helen Jane Smiddy Photography

Laura Baldwin and James Askew tied the knot at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill

Photo: Helen Jane Smiddy Photography

Laura Baldwin and James Askew tied the knot at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill

Photo: Helen Jane Smiddy Photography

