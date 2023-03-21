18 beautiful images as couple re create photos of their wedding day at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill so beloved grandmother who missed big day can be part of celebrations
When James Askew and Laura Dickinson tied the knot in December there was one very special person missing from the big day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:09 GMT
That was Laura’s much loved grandma, Hazel Nicholson, who could not be there for the actual wedding due to illness.
So, to make up for that, the happy couple, who are from Barrowford, re enacted the photographs of their big day at Clitheroe’s Holmes Mill so that Hazel could be part of it.
