Father Christmas ditched his reindeer for the day as scores of festively decorated tractors lit up the Ribble Valley at the fifth annual Clitheroe Young Farmers’ Club tractor run.

The run, which featured music from mobile DJ Disco Jackers, started from the outskirts of Clitheroe before making its way around local villages, through Clitheroe town centre to Sabden via Whalley, and finally up past the Nick O’ Pendle.

More than £5,000 has already been raised for The UK Sepsis Trust and Clitheroe YFC, with donations still being accepted through the JustGiving page here.

Scroll down to see a selection of photos from the event.

2 . Clitheroe YFC Christmas Tractor Run 2023 . Photo: Richard Lambert

3 . Clitheroe YFC Christmas Tractor Run 2023 . Photo: Richard Lambert