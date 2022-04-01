DJ and pub owner Steve Hindley runs a facebook group dedicated to the former Burnley nightspots the Cats's Whiskers and Annabella's.
And when he asked members to post photos of their younger selves out on the town in the 80s they certainly didn't let him down.
Here is part two of the some of images sent in
1. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s
Mark Linton
Photo: submitted
2. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s
Stuart Kelso
Photo: submitted
3. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s
Dawn Bastable
Photo: submitted
4. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s
Peter Barrowclough
Photo: submitted