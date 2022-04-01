Mark Linton and pals on New Year's Eve,1981 in Smackwater Jack's

17 nostalgic photographs of revellers living it up in iconic Burnley nightspots (part two)

These great photographs show how Burnley people used to party back in the day.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:30 pm

DJ and pub owner Steve Hindley runs a facebook group dedicated to the former Burnley nightspots the Cats's Whiskers and Annabella's.

And when he asked members to post photos of their younger selves out on the town in the 80s they certainly didn't let him down.

Here is part two of the some of images sent in

1. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s

Mark Linton

Photo: submitted

2. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s

Stuart Kelso

Photo: submitted

3. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s

Dawn Bastable

Photo: submitted

4. Burnley revellers living it up on the town back in the 80s

Peter Barrowclough

Photo: submitted

