Charlotte travelled in a truck owned by John D Smith Transport, her husband’s company, for the ceremony at St John the Evangelist Church in Worsthorne. And, as a surprise for her new husband, Charlotte had a cake stand specially made as a replica of the truck for their wedding cake.

The couple hosted drinks for their guests at The Crooked Billet pub before the ceremony and, after they had said their vows, held their reception at The Bay Horse pub. Here is a gallery of photos from their big day.