17 lovely images as couple tie the knot at St John the Evangelist Church in Worsthorne after drinks at The Crooked Billet pub and reception at The Bay Horse pub

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 14:04 BST
Bride Charlotte Morris had an unusual mode of transport on her wedding day to her future husband John Smith.

Charlotte travelled in a truck owned by John D Smith Transport, her husband’s company, for the ceremony at St John the Evangelist Church in Worsthorne. And, as a surprise for her new husband, Charlotte had a cake stand specially made as a replica of the truck for their wedding cake.

The couple hosted drinks for their guests at The Crooked Billet pub before the ceremony and, after they had said their vows, held their reception at The Bay Horse pub. Here is a gallery of photos from their big day.

