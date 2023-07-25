Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley was the setting for the wedding of Saima Kousar to David Buxton.
And here are some fabulous photos of the couple’s big day.
1. Lovely photos as Saima Kousar and David Buxton tie the knot at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley
. Photo: Peter Anslow
2. Lovely photos as Saima Kousar and David Buxton tie the knot at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley
. Photo: Peter Anslow
3. Lovely photos as Saima Kousar and David Buxton tie the knot at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley
. Photo: Peter Anslow
4. Lovely photos as Saima Kousar and David Buxton tie the knot at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley
. Photo: Peter Anslow