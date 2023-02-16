News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

16 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe

The half-term fun continues this week with a jam-packed diary of shows and family activities.

By Laura Longworth
49 minutes ago - 1 min read

Here are 16 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe over the next seven days:

Friday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1pm Free Children's Fun Cycling Session at Simonstone St Peter’s CE Primary School.

The cast of Sion Panto Society's "Beauty and the Beast."
Most Popular

1-30pm Recovery Rides from Elisha House, Colne.

7-15pm Sion Pantomime Society presents Beauty and the Beast at Sion Baptist Church, Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7-30pm Luther - A Luther Vandross Celebration at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

9pm Pink/Beyonce Double Tribute Night at Rosegrove Unity Social Club, Rossendale Rd, Burnley.

Saturday

9am Breakfast Club at St Matthew’s Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10am Ripple Effect Creative Workshop: Felt Workshop with Sue Boardman

11am to 3pm Health and Wellbeing Mela at Burnley Campus, Barden Lane. Fun day for all ages. Healthy food available, henna artist, football skills, cancer awareness, exercise sessions, mindfulness, health checks; housing, debt and benefits advice; face painting, kids’ activities and more.

7pm Manford's Comedy Club at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

7pm Slady at Ighten leigh Social Club, 389 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7-30pm Valentine’s Charity Quiz Night for Cardiomyopathy UK at Burnley Miners.

9pm FALL3N HALO at Bridge Inn, Padiham.

Sunday

10am Hurstwood Heritage Walk. Meet at Worsthorne Moor Car Park, 23 Hurstwood Ln, Worsthorne, Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10am Safari Phil’s Animal Adventures at Colne Muni.

3pm Free and Soul Motown at Burnley Miners Social Club, 27A Plumbe St.

Thursday

2pm Working for Auntie - talk at Nazareth Unitarian Chapel, 93 Church St, Padiham.

BurnleyClitheroePendleBreakfast club