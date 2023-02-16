16 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe
The half-term fun continues this week with a jam-packed diary of shows and family activities.
Friday
1pm Free Children's Fun Cycling Session at Simonstone St Peter’s CE Primary School.
1-30pm Recovery Rides from Elisha House, Colne.
7-15pm Sion Pantomime Society presents Beauty and the Beast at Sion Baptist Church, Burnley.
7-30pm Luther - A Luther Vandross Celebration at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.
9pm Pink/Beyonce Double Tribute Night at Rosegrove Unity Social Club, Rossendale Rd, Burnley.
Saturday
9am Breakfast Club at St Matthew’s Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.
10am Ripple Effect Creative Workshop: Felt Workshop with Sue Boardman
11am to 3pm Health and Wellbeing Mela at Burnley Campus, Barden Lane. Fun day for all ages. Healthy food available, henna artist, football skills, cancer awareness, exercise sessions, mindfulness, health checks; housing, debt and benefits advice; face painting, kids’ activities and more.
7pm Manford's Comedy Club at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.
7pm Slady at Ighten leigh Social Club, 389 Padiham Rd, Burnley.
7-30pm Valentine’s Charity Quiz Night for Cardiomyopathy UK at Burnley Miners.
9pm FALL3N HALO at Bridge Inn, Padiham.
Sunday
10am Hurstwood Heritage Walk. Meet at Worsthorne Moor Car Park, 23 Hurstwood Ln, Worsthorne, Burnley.
10am Safari Phil’s Animal Adventures at Colne Muni.
3pm Free and Soul Motown at Burnley Miners Social Club, 27A Plumbe St.
Thursday
2pm Working for Auntie - talk at Nazareth Unitarian Chapel, 93 Church St, Padiham.