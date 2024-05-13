Held annually on the birth of Florence Nightingale, perhaps the most famous nurse of all, the day thanks and honours those in the nursing profession for their commitment and dedication.
We asked you to name nurses, and those working in the nursing profession, who deserved some thanks. And here they are.
1. Photo gallery celebrating Burnley nurses to mark International Nurses' Day
Sister Charlotte Potts who works on C14 ward at the Royal Blackburn Hospital was nominated by her parents Colin and Deborah Potts Photo: s
2. Photo gallery celebrating Burnley nurses to mark International Nurses' Day
Maggy Sarah, who works with the health visiting teams, was nominated by her sister in law Sarah Louise Sullivan Photo: s
3. Photo gallery celebrating Burnley nurses to mark International Nurses' Day
Sonia Varnavas, who works in urgent care at Burnley General Hospital, was nominated by her mum Sandra Varnavas Photo: s
4. Photo gallery celebrating nurses in Burnley to mark International Nurses' Day
Kelly Harrison, who works in the Burnley West district nursing team. She was nominated by her best friend Tania Dee Photo: s