16 photos from reunion for Class of 1976 at former Burnley school St Hilda's RC High for Girls at The Inn On The Wharf (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:41 BST
Months of planning, organising and tracking down former pupils, across the UK and the world, resulted in a memorable reunion in Burnley.

Over 70 pupils who attended the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls between 1976 and 1981 went to the celebration at Burnley’s Inn On The Wharf.

Organiser and host Morag Wynne dedicated hours to organising the reunion which included a photo board showing ‘then and now’ photos of everyone who are all celebrating landmark 60th birthdays. A number of attendees made the journey from as far away as Australia and Bahrain to meet up with former classmates they haven’t seen for decades.

.

1. Great pics from reunion for Class of 1976 from Burnley's St Hilda's RC High School for Girls (part two)

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
.

2. Great pics from reunion for Class of 1976 from Burnley's St Hilda's RC High School for Girls (part two)

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
.

3. Great pics from reunion for Class of 1976 from Burnley's St Hilda's RC High School for Girls (part two)

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
.

4. Great pics from reunion for Class of 1976 from Burnley's St Hilda's RC High School for Girls (part two)

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyAustralia
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice