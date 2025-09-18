Over 70 pupils who attended the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls between 1976 and 1981 went to the celebration at Burnley’s Inn On The Wharf.

Organiser and host Morag Wynne dedicated hours to organising the reunion which included a photo board showing ‘then and now’ photos of everyone who are all celebrating landmark 60th birthdays. A number of attendees made the journey from as far away as Australia and Bahrain to meet up with former classmates they haven’t seen for decades.