The couple chose The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn for their big day and here is a selection of fantastic photos.
1. Photo gallery as couple tie the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography
2. Photo gallery as couple tie the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography
3. Photo gallery as couple tie the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography
4. Photo gallery as couple tie the knot at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
. Photo: Mark Stinchon Photography